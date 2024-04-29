The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, April 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Down 0.3 %
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $20.75.
About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061
