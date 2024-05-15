Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.70.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 42.0% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,163,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $131,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 286,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 101,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $4,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

