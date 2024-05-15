TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.27.

TELUS Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at C$22.44 on Monday. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$21.12 and a 52-week high of C$27.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.