Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $14.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $508.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 842,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

