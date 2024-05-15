Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $112.49 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.49.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

