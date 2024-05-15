Nuvalent, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

NUVL stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02).

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $64,037,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,697,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,280,119.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,155,000 shares of company stock worth $83,594,980. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,668 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after acquiring an additional 502,259 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,831,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,718,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

