Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 1.009 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.50.

PPRUY opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kering has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $64.61.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

