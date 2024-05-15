Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives C$30.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$29.00 target price on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

TSE:MFI opened at C$24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.66. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$21.52 and a 52-week high of C$31.63.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7828497 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -676.92%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

