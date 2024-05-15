Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) PT at C$18.50

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$15.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$17.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.1779789 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total transaction of C$357,750.00. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

