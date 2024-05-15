Raymond James Weighs in on Pollard Banknote Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 1.0 %

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$33.00 on Monday. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$22.63 and a one year high of C$37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Pollard Banknote

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total value of C$173,100.00. In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total value of C$173,100.00. 63.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.