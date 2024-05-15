FY2024 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

