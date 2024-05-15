Brokerages Set Crane (NYSE:CR) Target Price at $137.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $145.44 on Wednesday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.44. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

