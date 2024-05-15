Brokers Issue Forecasts for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.72). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $936.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.14. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

