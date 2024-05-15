Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.
Read Our Latest Report on Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
TSE WDO opened at C$11.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 0.75.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.