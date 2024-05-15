Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDO. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.54.

TSE WDO opened at C$11.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

