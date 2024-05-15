Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on MC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,116,455.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 448,405 shares of company stock valued at $24,117,609 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

