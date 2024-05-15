RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RNR opened at $223.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.74. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 36.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 95.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 44.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.