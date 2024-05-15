Cormark Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$48.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.65. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.49 million.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.62%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.