Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Rises By 34.9%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 155,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Apollomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Apollomics Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ APLM opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Apollomics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

