H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H.B. Fuller

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 1.1 %

FUL stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.