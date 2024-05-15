Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.63.

GEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibson Energy

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEI stock opened at C$22.79 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.5504775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.19%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.