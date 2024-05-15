Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXSM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

AXSM opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

