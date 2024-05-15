Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

ZD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,202,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after acquiring an additional 247,375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,375,000 after purchasing an additional 159,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

