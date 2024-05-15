Raymond James Comments on Information Services Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Get Information Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Information Services Price Performance

Shares of ISV opened at C$25.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.22 and a twelve month high of C$28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.73.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.00 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Information Services

In other news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total transaction of C$337,813.84. Corporate insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

About Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.