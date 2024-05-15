XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.48.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng
XPeng Price Performance
Shares of XPEV opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $23.62.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
