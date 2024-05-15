XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of XPeng by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

