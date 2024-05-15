Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $66.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Acushnet

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Acushnet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 396,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.