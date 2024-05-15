Oceaneering International, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.58 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OII. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of OII opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.44. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,757,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 734,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $15,161,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,134,000 after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

