Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Decreases By 14.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

MTLHY stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.38.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

