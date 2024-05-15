Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Decreases By 14.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance
MTLHY stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.38.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
