Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$3,966.67

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,008.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSU shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Constellation Software Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE:CSU opened at C$3,644.03 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$2,538.45 and a 52 week high of C$3,856.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The company has a market cap of C$77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3,694.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3,493.68.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$24.21 by C($3.00). The business had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 112.7715437 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $1.378 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Stories

