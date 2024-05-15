Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Strattec Security in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Strattec Security’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Strattec Security’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Strattec Security Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STRT stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Strattec Security by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $10,270,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the first quarter worth about $325,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.