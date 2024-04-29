Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $157.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

