Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $45,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. 74,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,002. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

