Boston Partners Sells 763,724 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763,724 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.48% of Belden worth $47,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 1,365.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 956,136 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after buying an additional 209,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,156,000 after buying an additional 92,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Belden by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 47,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.52. 3,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.27. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

