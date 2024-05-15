Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $38,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.02. 337,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

