Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.59% of Granite Construction worth $35,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,608,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 19.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 60.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 32,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 378,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

