Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 144.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 69,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,563. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $213.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.