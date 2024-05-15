Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 15.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $328.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

