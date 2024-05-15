Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Decreases By 17.1%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 712,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $212.62 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.