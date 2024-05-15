Zillow Group (ZG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) recently:

5/2/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Zillow Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,703 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after buying an additional 1,730,731 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zillow Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

