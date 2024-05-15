Zillow Group (ZG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) recently:
- 5/2/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2024 – Zillow Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
ZG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Zillow Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after buying an additional 1,730,731 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zillow Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Meme Stocks Have a Pulse Again, AMC’s Rally Follows GameStop’s
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.