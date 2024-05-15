Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Mark F. Lamps Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atkore Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atkore by 9.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,707,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Atkore by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Atkore by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

