PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0426 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PTXKY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

