PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0426 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of PTXKY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.65.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
