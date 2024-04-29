Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $260,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

LINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

