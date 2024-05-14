Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.04. 3,526,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,518. The firm has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

