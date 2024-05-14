Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman Purchases 85,916 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $64.99. 2,148,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,752. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

