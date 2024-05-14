Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,377,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD stock remained flat at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 420,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.