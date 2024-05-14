Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $73.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $73,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.28. 78,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,147. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.16 and its 200-day moving average is $253.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

