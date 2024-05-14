Janney Capital Management LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

BA traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,651. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.54.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.