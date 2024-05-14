The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $182,682,000 after purchasing an additional 113,539 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

DIS traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.35. 11,259,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,139,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

