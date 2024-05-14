Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 152,378 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,000. Fiserv makes up about 3.3% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.68. 1,983,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

