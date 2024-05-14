Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average is $172.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

