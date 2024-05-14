Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $132,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded up $15.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $729.92. 883,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $690.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.27. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $385.80 and a twelve month high of $731.73.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.